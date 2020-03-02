|
|
Kenneth Vincent Whelan, 79, Duxbury, formerly of Cambridge and Marshfield, died February 27, 2020 surrounded by family. He was husband to the devoted Kathleen (Mullaney) Whelan for 49 years. Born October 4, 1940 in Cambridge, MA to Florence (Sparks) Whelan of Newfoundland and Fredrick Whelan of Nova Scotia, he grew up in Cambridge and attended the Ridge Technical School and served in the Coast Guard. Training at Wentworth, Mr. Whelan worked as an electrician for the Polaroid Corporation for 47 years, commuting many of those years from Marshfield to Waltham in his Lincoln Town Car. Donned with his blue Voit fins, he enjoyed long cold swims off Nantasket and Humarock and had a knack for catching the biggest Cod on the charters out of Gloucester and Plymouth. He leaves behind his three sons, Sean Whelan and his wife Courtney of Falmouth, Shane Whelan and his partner Shaunda of Plymouth, and Kenneth Whelan of Marshfield; his sisters Carol Schnitzlein and her late husband Donald of Marshfield, and Irene Mondello and her husband Louis of Cambridge; and his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and brother Baby Freddy. He was graced with three loving grandchildren, Kenny, Ronan, and Tatum. His funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont Street, Duxbury. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020