Kevin Tobin, age 74, of Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2020. Kevin was the son of Mary E. (McLaughlin) Tobin, age 99 of Medford, and the late Richard J. Tobin. He was the cherished father of Maura Zimmerman of Abington and her husband Eric, Colleen Regoja of Westbrook, ME and her husband Igor. He is also survived by his former spouse and friend, Elizabeth Tobin of Middleborough. Kevin was the beloved brother of the late Richard J. Tobin, and sister-in-law, Peggie Tobin of Saratoga Springs, NY; his sisters, Karen Keenan of Tewksbury and her late husband George Keenan and Barbara Hooley and her husband John of Malden. He was the devoted grandfather to Craig Zimmerman, Colin Zimmerman, and Maya Regoja. He is also survived by his niece, Kelly Terribile and nephews, Andrew Tobin, Matthew Keenan, Christopher Keenan, Sean Hooley, and Michael Hooley. Kevin grew up in Somerville, and graduated from Somerville High School in 1964. He began working at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company at the young age of 18 and moved up within the company to become a successful insurance salesman for 38 years. He moved to Marshfield in 1975 and that became his hometown for 45 years. Kevin loved the beach and spent many family vacations on Cape Cod. Kevin's favorite place was Humarock Beach, where he spent many fun summers at his family cottage with relatives and friends. He was referred to as "Buck" by many with his entertaining and silly demeanor similar to the character from the movie Uncle Buck. He had the ability to make you laugh at any time. He will be greatly missed by all. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, in St. Christine's Parish Church, 1295 Main Street, in Marshfield. Interment will be in the Couch Cemetery. Donations in Kevins name may be made to the Arthritis Foundation; P.O. Box 96280 Washington, DC 20077-7491 or online at arthritis.org. For online guest book and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.