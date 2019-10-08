Home

MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christine Parish Church
1295 Main Street
Marshfield, MA
Liam F. Kelly, of Marshfield, passed away on October 5, 2019, at the age of 19. He was the beloved son of Maureen Hogan and Frank Kelly and his fiance Jennifer Sheehan; and cherished brother of Dori Kelly, all of Marshfield; grandson of Desmond and Annette (Boyce) Kelly and the late George F. and Doreen (Bush) Hogan. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and.cousins in Ireland and in the Marshfield area. Liam was a kind, gentle and caring soul who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a funny guy who was always smiling and made everyone around him laugh. Liam loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his sister and best friend, Dori, whom he adored, along with his cousins and many amazing friends. Liam enjoyed music, playing the guitar, concerts, and dancing his heart out. His smile will stay in his family's hearts forever. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Christine Parish Church, 1295 Main Street, in Marshfield. Burial will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Liam attended and graduated from Independence Academy in Brockton, a school that helps those struggling with addiction. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Independence Academy, 460R Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301, or by visiting the web site iarecoveryhs.org. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful links, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019
