Linda Fader of Duxbury, passed away on July 3rd after a brief illness. She was 77. Beloved wife of the late Robert D. Fader, mother of Scott Fader and his wife Laura of Hanover, and grandmother of Lucy, Ethan, and Amanda, Laura leaves her two sisters Judy Morris and her partner Mitch Miller of Duxbury and Elizabeth White of Yarmouthport, a brother, Norman White and his wife Donna of Pembroke, and a niece, Nicole White. She was daughter of the late Stanley and Janice (Buck) White. Linda was the oldest of four, raised in Holbrook by her mother and father along with two sisters and a brother. She was an outstanding student in the Holbrook Public Schools and later at Bridgewater State College. With her love of literature, she began teaching English in Wellesley but spent most of her career at Marshfield High School. Linda and her husband Bob loved the Caribbean and visited St. John, V.I. numerous times, always camping at Maho Bay. Linda and Bob supported their son Scott while he raced bicycles competitively. Linda was an excellent host and enjoyed having get-togethers with family and friends. She was an avid reader and she spent much of her time gardening, playing trivia, watching Jeopardy, meeting with her friends, and caring for her grandchildren. In her own words, "life is all about family and friends, appreciating what we have, living in the moment, helping the less fortunate, growing and learning, and not sweating the small stuff, so that we can live a rich and fulfilling life." Calling hours will be private, with a service to celebrate Linda's life being held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory can be made to a charity of your choice. For online guest book and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
