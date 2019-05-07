|
|
Lorraine Cavanaugh, 90, passed away on April 25, 2019. Born April 2, 1929, to William Cunningham and Catherine Nolan, she was raised in Dorchester with her 8 sisters and 1 brother. Beloved wife of Marshall Cavanaugh, they raised 4 sons, Ronald (wife Judith) of Hull, John and Lawrence of Dorchester and the late Robert in Dorchester. When Marshall died much too soon, Lorraine raised the 4 boys while working for 30 years at Carney Hospital, where her blueberry cake was legendary. After retirement, Lorraine moved to Marshfield, where she volunteered at the Senior Center, was a member of the Red Hatters and helped assist family and friends in any way she could. She was an amazing woman who lived life to the fullest and will be greatly missed. Lorraine leaves 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A Mass will be held at St. Ann by the Sea, 587 Ocean Street, Marshfield, on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m., followed by a remembrance get together in the Parish Hall. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from May 7 to May 14, 2019