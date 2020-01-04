Home

MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Christine's Parish Church
1295 Main Street
Marshfield, MA
View Map
Louis Eitas Obituary
Louis Eitas, of Marshfield, passed away on January 1, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of the late Annmarie (Downey) Eitas; loving father of Jonathan Eitas and his wife Tammy and Kristina Berian and her husband Michael, all of Marshfield; cherished grandfather of Emma, Abby, and Jonathan Eitas and Ben and Jacob Berian; dear brother of Vyto Eitas of Wareham; Louis also leaves his nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Lou, Louie, Bumpy or The Silver Fox as his family would call him loved traveling, boating, breakfast with his buddies, cards on Tuesday nights or standing on a cold soccer field or in a cold hockey rink. Louie could light up a room with his smile and infectious laugh. He would do anything for friends and family. He will be missed by all. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Funeral from the funeral home on Tuesday, January 7 at 9 a.m. for a Funeral Mass to be held at 10 a.m. in St. Christine's Parish Church, 1295 Main Street in Marshfield. Interment will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2020
