Margie Steele Bishop departed this world peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home in Duxbury, Mass. She was 80. Born in La Grande, Oregon on September 6, 1939, Margie was the daughter of the late Harry Glenn Steele and Marguerite Schuster Steele. Margie was the youngest of 3 children, and the only girl. She grew up in Oregon, and was educated in the La Grande School system. Margie was one of three who received the "State Homemaker Degree", the Future Homemakers of America's highest honor. Margie played in both the band and orchestra. She played the violin, viola, bassoon, and glockenspiel. After graduating from High School, she attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, WA. Upon graduation from Kinman in 1960, Margie moved to San Francisco. She lived there for six years and worked as an administrative assistant to the managing partner at a law firm run by Norm MacDonald. Norm MacDonald was uncle to Leland Bishop who was living in San Francisco at the time. Norm and his wife, Jan, set Margie and Leland up on a blind date in 1965. They dated for six months before Leland was relocated back to Connecticut. Margie moved to Connecticut in May of 1966 and worked as an administrative assistant to the President of Electric Boat. Leland and Margie wed in Connecticut at the Noank Baptist Church on April 15, 1967. They enjoyed a devoted, loving and sweet marriage for over 50 years. They were longtime residents of Duxbury and were deeply involved in The Pilgrim Church, where they met many of their good friends. Margie served in a number of capacities at Pilgrim Church. She was a member of the Choir and Bell Choir and worked on the Church's administrative staff. Margie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who is survived by her two sons, Leland Bishop III and his wife Judy of Washington, D.C.; Loren Bishop and his wife Jean of Hingham; six grandchildren, Kevin and his wife Rachel of Yucca Valley, Calif. Matthew, Angela, Emma, Libby, and Daisy, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Leland, her parents, Harry and Marguerite and her brother Gordon Steele. A celebration of life service held at Duxbury Church, 2 Tremont Street Duxbury, MA 02332, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020. This will be preceded by a viewing from 9 - 10:30 a.m. The burial service in Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Https://www.lbda.org. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful links please visit the www.macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020