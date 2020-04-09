|
Marie Simmons passed away suddenly on April 1,2020. She now joins her
husband Paul D. Simmons in everlasting peace. She is the daughter of the late John
J. (Doc) O'Neil and Marie (Lidington) O'Neil. Marie was born in Boston and was
eighty one years old.
Marie was the loving mother of Kathleen Simmons of Marshfield, Paul Simmons
and his wife Robyn of Mashpee, John Simmons and his partner Paula of Seattle
WA, Michael Simmons and his fiancee Jo-Ann of Kingston and Andrew Simmons
of Marshfield. She has six grandchildren, Andrew, Jessica, Lindsay, Logan,
Allison and the late Terry Leighton. She also was blessed with two great
grandchildren, Ryan and Bonnie with one more baby girl on the way that is due on
Marie's birthday. She also is blessed with four step-grandsons Ryan, Matt, TJ, and
Corey. She leaves her cousin Betty and many deeply saddened friends as well.
Marie grew up in Braintree and is a 1956 graduate of Braintree High School. She
drove a school bus during the years her children were in school for both Marshfield
and Cohasset. Then worked for many years and retired from the Massachusetts
Department of Revenue. Marie loved casual gatherings surrounded by her family
the most. She was an avid reader and was addicted to puzzles and word search's.
She loved her home, family and a simple life. She is so very missed.
A Celebration of Marie's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner on Apr. 9, 2020