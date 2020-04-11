|
Marie Simmons passed away suddenly on April 1, 2020. She now joins her husband Paul D. Simmons in everlasting peace. She is the daughter of the late John J. (Doc) O'Neil and Marie (Lidington) O'Neil. Marie was born in Boston and was eighty one years old. Marie was the loving mother of Kathleen Simmons of Marshfield, Paul Simmons and his wife Robyn of Mashpee, John Simmons and his partner Paula of Seattle, WA, Michael Simmons and his fiancee Jo-Ann of Kingston and Andrew Simmons of Marshfield. She leaves six grandchildren, Andrew, Jessica, Lindsay, Logan, Allison and the late Terry Leighton. She was also blessed with two great grandchildren, Ryan and Bonnie, with one more baby girl on the way that is due on Marie's birthday. She also is blessed with four step-grandsons Ryan, Matt, TJ, and Corey. She leaves her cousin Betty and many deeply saddened friends as well. Marie grew up in Braintree and is a 1956 graduate of Braintree High School. She drove a school bus during the years her children were in school for both Marshfield and Cohasset. Then worked for many years and retired from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue. Marie loved casual gatherings surrounded by her family the most. She was an avid reader and was addicted to puzzles and word search's. She loved her home, family and a simple life. She will be so very missed. A celebration of Maries Life will be held at a later date. For online guest book and updated service information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020