Marilyn "Marnie" (Creutz) McGurr, formerly of Carver and Weymouth, passed away peacefully March 23, 2019, with her family by her side, at the Wingate Residences, Kingston. Marilyn was predeceased by her mother, Ruth Creutz, and sisters, Virginia and Jean (Fuller), she was the beloved wife of the late Edward "Mac" McGurr for 61 years; devoted mother of Karen Bresnahan and her husband John of Pembroke, Al McGurr and his wife Carol of Florida, and Dennis McGurr and his wife Marci of Halifax; loving Nana of Jennifer (Haley) Coyle of Marshfield, Leesha (Haley) Boylan and her husband Mike of Milton, Rich McGurr of Tennessee, and Michelle McGurr of Florida; cherished great-grandmother of Marilyn, Haley, Will, Eilie, Madeleine, Ziva, Marissa, Megan, and Matthew; dear sister of Rick Alexander and his wife Ginny of Florida and Bob Creutz and his wife Beverly of Connecticut; treasured best friend of over 75 years to Madeline "Maddie" Creutz of Abington; and sister-in-law of William Mattson of Florida. Marilyn's family and her doggies were her prized possessions, they were fiercely loved and the most important part of her life and legacy. Her family will always carry her in their hearts. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Her family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at the Inn of Silver Lake and Wingate Residences for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or at www.dementiasociety.org/donate. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
