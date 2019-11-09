|
Marjorie "Misty" O. Dwyer, 64, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. It's been a wonderful life. I was born 1955 in Marshfield, fifth of 5 children of Tom and Deedee O'Neil. I graduated Marshfield High School in 1973, including 4 years time served at Derby Academy. UMass Amherst class of 1977 with a degree in French. I met my soulmate, Michael Gerald Dwyer in 1980 and married in 1982. I gave birth to Michael Geoffrey Dwyer in 1994 and was lucky to be able to stay home for the first 5 years, which created an unbreakable bond. I had a very happy life largely due to my childhood near the beach, my wonderful husband and terrific son, and my most recent job, School Secretary at Dawson Elementary where I had my 2nd family of marvelous co-workers, students and their families. Predeceased by my parents and nephew, Thomas J. O'Neil IV, survived by my husband and son, my brothers, Geoff, Chris, John and Thomas, as well as nephews, nieces, and great nieces, and numerous other family members and great friends. I consider myself very lucky to have had such a happy life. Seize the joy wherever you find it, and hug your dog often! A celebration of life for Misty will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. There are no calling hours. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2019