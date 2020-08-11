Mark Freeman, a longtime resident of Marshfield, died unexpectedly on August 8, 2020, in Weymouth. Mark is survived by his dedicated sister, Suzanne Freeman of Weymouth. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Freeman, a Holocaust survivor born in Poland who had lived in Weymouth with his wife, Norma Freeman, Mark's mother. Mark was born June 7, 1960, in Dorchester. He lived much of his earlier life in Weymouth and Boston, before moving to Marshfield in 1991. He attended a sheltered workshop in Marshfield, where he learned various employment skills. He worked at the Fieldston Restaurant in Marshfield, the Boys and Girls Club, and Dairy Queen over the years. Mark loved the Red Sox and Bruins, and enjoyed attending games throughout his life. He played basketball and softball with his friends with The Special Olympics
from 2008 until 2019. His basketball team, the RTR Ravens, twice played in exhibition games on the Boston Garden floor at halftime during Celtics games. In fact, he made it a point to exchange fist bumps with Isaiah Thomas and Kelly Olynyk. Mark also loved pizza, soda, and cashing his paychecks. A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Sharon Memorial Park., 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. Due to Covid-19 restrictions attendance is limited and by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Mark's name to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701, diabetes.org
.