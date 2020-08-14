Marsha Foley (DiMatteo), age 79, a long-time resident of Scituate, died surrounded by her family, Monday, August 10, 2020. Marsha grew up in Brighton and was a graduate of Brighton High School. She has lived in Scituate for the past 60 years. Marsha was a beloved long-time bus driver for the town of Marshfield. She cherished her memories of all the children she watched grow up over the years. Marsha enjoyed knitting and playing cards, but what she enjoyed most was spending time with her friends and family. She was the devoted mother of Barbara Lemire Trisha Margolis and her husband Neil and Daniel Foley all of Scituate, and Pam Neuls of Marshfield. Marsha leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Sean Lemire and his wife Alison, Kate Lemire, Jaime and Cory Margolis, RJ Neuls and his fiance Lexi Mulrey, Brian Neuls, Kelsey, Jessie and Ally Foley, and the Late Kyle Lemire. A visitation will take place on Friday August 14, 2020 from 4-8pm at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Facial coverings are required and social distancing standards must be observed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffey funeralhome.com
Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196