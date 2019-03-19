|
|
Martin Stevens of Marshfield Massachusetts died Friday morning March 15, 2019 surrounded by his family in his beloved home. Born in Bristol England, he was the son of the late Edward and Joan Stevens. Martin is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kate Stevens, along with two children, James and Andrew Stevens; and many loving nieces, nephews and relatives. Martin was preceded in death by his older brother Clive Stevens. Martin worked in the restaurant and music industry for many years, and later in advertising. But his greatest and most enduring role was that of a loving and devoted father. Martin gave his sons the gift of his time. He spent countless hours tending to their needs, nurturing a love of soccer and coaching their teams, and showing them how to care for others, including the backyard creatures he fed and cared for on a near-daily basis. Martins kindness, his loyalty, and his laughter will forever be missed by those who so dearly loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the family for a wake on March 23, 2019 from 9-11:45 AM at the family home, 152 Old Plain Street, Marshfield MA, followed by a graveside service at Couch Memorial Cemetery, Marshfield MA. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Dr. James Morrill, Martins longtime physician, and the physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses and staff at Massachusetts General Hospital who so compassionately cared for Martin during the course of his illness. Memorial donations may be made to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 350 S. Huntington Ave. Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019