Mary Catherine (Herr) Robins entered the Kingdom of Heaven on May 23, 2020, where she was reunited with her parents, Adrian Herr Sr. and Margaret (Smith) Herr, her brother, Adrian Herr Jr., her sisters, Margaret (Herr) (Zillner) McGary and Barbara (Herr) Skipper, her sister-in-law, Anne (Tolan) Herr, her brothers-in-law, Joseph Grandoni, Terry Howe and Dennis Meyer, and her nephew, Joseph Grandoni Jr. Mary is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Donald Robins of Marshfield; her son, James Robins and his wife Gina (Cusanelli) Robins of Dover, N.H., and their daughters, Kaela Robins and Paige Robins; her brother, Thomas Herr and his wife Barbara (Fox) Herr of Lackawanna, N.Y.; her sister, Shelia (Herr) (Grandoni) Lowrey and her husband Mark Lowrey of Lackawanna, N.Y.; her brothers-in-law, Charles Skipper of Lackawanna, N.Y., and Greg Robins of Upland, Calif.; her sisters-in-law, Sandra (Robins) Howe of Gold Creek, Mont., and Janeen (Robins) Meyer of Lonoke, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews around the country. Born January 12, 1943, in Buffalo, N.Y., and raised in Lackawanna, N.Y., Mary lived in many states throughout her life working for many different large retail chains until settling in Marshfield in 1982. She spent many years working as an administrative assistant for multiple technology research companies. Mary also enjoyed spending time with her family - especially her granddaughters, traveling, and being an active member of her church community at St. Christine's Roman Catholic Parish in Marshfield. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date. For online guest book and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from May 28 to June 4, 2020