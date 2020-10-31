1/
Mary C. Walz
1937 - 2020
Mary Carolyn "Lyn" Walz, age 83, passed away peacefully in her home in Marshfield, surrounded by family on October 21, 2020. Lyn was born on February 4, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Rosemary and Arthur McAnally and was the oldest of four siblings. After moving to New York, she graduated Saint Vincent's School of Nursing in New York City in 1957 to become a registered nurse later working in the Emergency Room at St. Vincent's Hospital as well as caring for the elderly at the Carleton Convalescent Home. Lyn married William Harold "Bill" Walz in September 1957, moved to Centereach Long Island, where they started their family. Lyn and Bill settled in Fairfield, Conn., where they raised their six children and lived for over 40 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed folk music. Her quick wit, strong opinions, and engaging conversations will be missed by those who knew her. Lyn devoted her life to her family, providing the life experiences and support to carry forward the next generation. Lyn was predeceased by her husband, Bill, after being married 59 years. She leaves behind 1 brother and 2 sisters, Alan (Terry), Judy (Ed), Kate (Galen); 4 sons and 2 daughter, Douglas (Kathy), Roberta (John), Philip (Kym), Thomas (Cathie), James (Carrie), Marianne (Steve); 17 grandchildren, Jonathan, Colin, David, Oliver, Hannah, Andrew, Beatrice, Aidan, Alex, Charlie, Liam, Eric, Peter, Emma, Ivan, Sophia, and Dylan; and 3 great-grandchildren, Roan, Seamus, and Ruby. Funeral services will be private. There will a celebration of Lyn's life in the Spring of 2021, invitations to follow. Lyn had a passion for animals and loved all creatures great and small. Donations in Lyn's memory can be made to the ASPCA.

Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2020.
