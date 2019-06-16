|
Mary T. (Marani) DiTullio, of Marshfield, passed away on June 13, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Alfred A. DiTullio, she is survived by her children, Dianne Caristi-Keough, Cynthia Christmas, Mary DiTullio-Oliva all of Marshfield, MA, Dennis DiTullio of Grafton, MA and Joanne LeBlanc of Abington MA. 12 grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren. Mary and Alfred were married for 64 years at the time of his passing in 2007. They raised their family in Quincy and Mary worked in Quality Control for Raytheon. In a ceremony on May 17, 1986, Mary was chosen to christen the last ship from General Dynamics, the Wm. R. Button. She enjoyed traveling with her family, especially to Italy. Winters in Florida, as well as summers on Cape Cod also brought her much joy Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA. The funeral procession will depart the funeral home on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. to St. Christine's Parish Church, 1295 Main Street, Marshfield, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a . For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from June 16 to June 23, 2019