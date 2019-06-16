Home

POWERED BY

Services
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christine's Parish Church
1295 Main Street,
Marshfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DiTullio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary T. DiTullio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary T. DiTullio Obituary
Mary T. (Marani) DiTullio, of Marshfield, passed away on June 13, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Alfred A. DiTullio, she is survived by her children, Dianne Caristi-Keough, Cynthia Christmas, Mary DiTullio-Oliva all of Marshfield, MA, Dennis DiTullio of Grafton, MA and Joanne LeBlanc of Abington MA. 12 grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren. Mary and Alfred were married for 64 years at the time of his passing in 2007. They raised their family in Quincy and Mary worked in Quality Control for Raytheon. In a ceremony on May 17, 1986, Mary was chosen to christen the last ship from General Dynamics, the Wm. R. Button. She enjoyed traveling with her family, especially to Italy. Winters in Florida, as well as summers on Cape Cod also brought her much joy Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA. The funeral procession will depart the funeral home on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. to St. Christine's Parish Church, 1295 Main Street, Marshfield, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a . For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from June 16 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
Download Now