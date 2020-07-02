Maximo Jeria,, longtime resident of Marshfield, Massachusetts and Delray Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 after a courageous battle against cancer; he was surrounded by his loving family and best friends in the comforts of his daughters home. Max will forever be the beloved husband of Patricia (nee Hennelly), wife of 50 years; the devoted father of Tanya Gilmartin and Melissa Forrester along with their spouses Paul and Mike; and the cherished Biba of Paul, Max and Lauren, his eternal pride and joy. Max was born in Concepcion, Chile to Jorge and Luisa Jeria where he grew up with sisters Millie, Mireya, and Mariana. After school, he attended the Chilean Air Force Academy and worked as an air traffic controller in Santiago, Chile. In May 1965, he ventured to the United States along with his wingman, Julio. After marrying Patricia, they settled in Marshfield to raise their family. Throughout his career, Max worked as a highly-respected structural engineer and draftsman. Max lived a full life as an amazing son, brother, friend, husband, father, and grandfather. He will forever be the definition of family man. He faithfully took the day off from work to plan the most-unforgettable birthday parties for his daughters. For traditional Saturday Pizza Nights, he put his career-skills to work by building masterful forts. He had a true talent in organizing scavenger hunts that always ended with the treasure of a king-sized Hersheys bar (his favorite). One of the many other highlights was moving the family to Panama for work where they made many lifelong friends and memories. Max had many passions. He was a soccer fanatic. No matter what teams were playing, he would be watching. When asked who should win the game, he always replied the better team. He was also a masterful cook. The 2,000 recipes he left behind are a treasured legacy of his countless adventures in the kitchen. Max was an intellectual. He loved poetry, music, philosophy, and spirited conversations on all worldly matters. His friends will tell you that he was the one they would call for advice. He was fiercely loyal and fun to be around. His loved ones will forever embrace the fundamental values he instilled in them. He will always be remembered as an incredibly proud family man with an enormous heart who steadfastly put the needs of others first. He will be dearly missed. A celebration of Maxs life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in his honor to UNICEF - https://donate.unicefusa.org/page/contribute/help-save-childrens-lives-29161