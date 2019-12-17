Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Heath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa R. Heath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melissa R. Heath Obituary
Melissa Missy R. Heath, 46, originally of Duxbury, MA, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Born in Boston, MA, she was the dearly beloved daughter of Sarah V. R. H. (Reid) Leonard, Howard V. Leonard, III and the late Milan A. Heath, Jr. Missy stayed close to her childhood home and settled in Marshfield, MA for many years before moving to Rhode Island. She had a long career as a nanny. She loved nurturing children and eventually welcomed her own son, Austin Reid S. Heath, now age 11. Missy was a warm and kind person who loved her family and friends. She was generous with everyone and gravitated towards taking care of people. She loved music and dancing. Missy is also survived by her sisters Kimberley Y. Heath and Joanna Jodi Stone; and nieces Katherine Kiki and Margaret Maggie Stone. Her funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. For information and condolences, please visit www. FaganQuinnFuneralHome. com
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -