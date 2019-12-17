|
Melissa Missy R. Heath, 46, originally of Duxbury, MA, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Born in Boston, MA, she was the dearly beloved daughter of Sarah V. R. H. (Reid) Leonard, Howard V. Leonard, III and the late Milan A. Heath, Jr. Missy stayed close to her childhood home and settled in Marshfield, MA for many years before moving to Rhode Island. She had a long career as a nanny. She loved nurturing children and eventually welcomed her own son, Austin Reid S. Heath, now age 11. Missy was a warm and kind person who loved her family and friends. She was generous with everyone and gravitated towards taking care of people. She loved music and dancing. Missy is also survived by her sisters Kimberley Y. Heath and Joanna Jodi Stone; and nieces Katherine Kiki and Margaret Maggie Stone. Her funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. For information and condolences, please visit www. FaganQuinnFuneralHome. com
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019