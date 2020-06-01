Mildred Alma Snee passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 26, 2020 in Providence, R.I., aged 90 years. A resident of Duxbury and Marshfield, Mass. for 26 years, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, LCDR John J. Snee. Mildred was born in Highland, Illinois on July 12, 1929 to Hermann and Antonia Drees. After marrying in 1950, Mildred raised a family, managed the household, volunteered, and supported John's career as a "Navy wife." In retirement, she owned and operated a B&B inn, traveled with her husband, and enjoyed her grandchildren. Mildred is survived by her children John Jr Snee, Antonia Snee,Bryant Snee, Susan Fagundes, her stepdaughter, Susan Snee Stolar, her sister Leona Moss of Highland, Ill. and numerous wonderful grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mildred will be buried with her husband at the National Military Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Please visit www.shepardfuneralhome.com for the full obituary.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.