Nancy Joan (Kuja) Cox, 88, of Duxbury, passed away peacefully at home on August 13, 2020. Born in Quincy, she was the daughter of late Michael and Nancy Kuja. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Richard Cox, and her brother, Michael W. Kuja of Oakdale, CT. She is also survived by her six children: Pamela Anctil and husband James of Wolfeboro, NH; Andrea Wade of Cohasset; Kristan Bruno and her husband Joseph of Dennis; Richard Cox, Jr and his wife Kristen of Duxbury; Brian Cox and his wife Deborah of Scituate; and Kenneth Cox of Quincy. She is survived by her 15 grandchildren: Allison Bernier, Matthew, Jayson, and Janna Anctil; Jonathan Wade and Victoria Kelly; Michael and Andrew Bruno and Elizabeth Rotanz; Erik, Kelsey, and Brian Cox; and Owen, Averie, and Cameron Cox; and her two great-grandchildren: Paige and Drew Bernier. Nancy ("Joan") was born in Quincy and lived in Hingham, Falmouth, and Duxbury. She graduated from Quincy High School where she met Dick, the love of her life. They spent 65 years together loving their children and extended family. Joan was a warm and loyal friend, and she always had a smile on her face. She made those around her feel special, had a contagious giggle, and was never in a bad mood. Joan was a homemaker and enjoyed traveling, the beach, card games and sporting events. Nana, as her family called her, was a role model for kindness, joy, and true love (with Grandpa). Her legacy to us all will be to take whatever life brings and see it through a positive lens. She will forever remain in our hearts. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont Street in Duxbury. Interment will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Our online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
