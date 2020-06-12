Nancy Krusell

Nancy Hagar Krusell passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2020 with her spouse Alison Farnham Wood at her side. She was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma brain tumor last June and despite surgery, chemo/radiation and additional IV therapy, the tumor overcame her best efforts to stay healthy. She leaves her daughters Hanna and Pille Wood-Krusell, grandson Aleksander Skye Paul. She is the ex-wife of Robert Roy of Scituate. Born and raised in Marshfield, MA, she is the beloved daughter of William Fullam Krusell of Scituate, MA , and Cynthia Hagar Krusell of Marshfield, MA and the sister of Eric Hagar Krusell of Scituate, MA and Peter William Krusell of Duxbury, MA, two nieces Laura and Melissa Krusell and three nephews Adrian, Eric and Timothy Krusell. She also leaves behind in-laws Leonard and Jane Wood of Orange City, FL and sister-in-Law Cynthia Irish of Port St. Lucie, FL. A 1972 graduate of Marshfield High School, she received a BS from St. Lawrence University in 1976 and a MS in Environmental Engineering from Northeastern University in 1985. While at SLU she was the 2nd student to graduate with a multi field major, having studied Biology and Geology. Having worked in Environmental Consulting for 10 years she changed careers by starting two retail businesses in Rockport, MA: Julbock, a Scandinavian gift shop inspired by her Swedish heritage and Turtle Island, an environmentally oriented store. She became a stay-at-home Mom and home- schooled her daughters for several years while living in Rockport, Islesboro, ME and summering in her beloved Nova Scotia farmhouse. A lifelong lover of the outdoors and nature, she was a hiker, a birder, an adventurer and traveler. She transformed her experiences into art forms, hooking rugs, painting oil cloth floor coverings, and writing poetry. She recently published a book of poetry along with her mothers poetry called Rock, Paper, Poems. Eager that upcoming generations might experience her excitement with the outdoors, she established a course in Art in Nature for Jackson Memorial Library in Tenants Harbor and a similar course is being offered at the Historic Winslow House in Marshfield. She will be missed by her many friends in Marshfield and Rockport, MA, Islesboro and Tenants Harbor, ME and Baccaro NS. Memorial services/Celebrations will be held in Marshfield, Rockport and Tenants Harbor this summer and will be announced in the future. Donations will gratefully be accepted by the Jackson Memorial Library in Tenants Harbor, ME and the Historic Winslow House in Marshfield, MA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store