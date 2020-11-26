Oreste "Rusty" Tramonte of Marshfield, passed away on November 21, 2020, at the age of 87. Rusty is survived by his wife, Joanne, his son, Michael and his wife Ann of Marshfield, and son, Rusty of Quincy. He was predeceased by his son, Pasquale Tramonte. Rusty was also a loving grandfather to Michael, Ashley, Chris, and Ali Tramonte. Rusty was involved in veterans affairs and youth athletics in the town of Marshfield. Rusty started, ran and coached youth football and hockey. Rusty also started and ran the Marshfield Grid Iron Club. Rusty was active in the Korean War veterans, both at the local and national level as he was National Director. Rusty was awarded the Peace Prize from the Korean Government for his service in Korea and his work with veterans. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Christine Parish Church, 1295 Main Street (Rte. 3A) in Marshfield. Burial with military funeral honors will be in the Couch Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Marshfield D.A.V.
Chapter 35, by mail to P.O. Box 244, Brant Rock, MA 02020.
