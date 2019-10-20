|
Otis W. Carney, of Marshfield, passed away on October 16, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Barbara J. (Walker) Carney; loving father of Mark W. Carney and his wife Annie of Dennisport and Gretchen C. Geary and her husband Edward Jr. of Port Charlotte, Fla.; grandfather of Mark W. Carney, Jr. and Cassandra R. Carney (Drew); great-grandfather of Aunaleigha and Waverlyn; step-grandfather of Edward Geary III (Krysten) and their children Jordyn and Layla; cousin of MaryAnn Vinton. Otis was a graduate of the Kimball Union Academy (1951) and Dartmouth College (1955). In his professional career, he was an Industrial Salesman. His love for Marshfield led him to serve on the Capital Budget Committee that worked to reopen the Eames Way School and build the Marshfield Senior Center, the Town Meeting Review Committee, the Cemetery Committee, North and South Rivers Watershed Assn., Daniel Webster Preservation Trust and the Republican Town Committee. Otis was the Governor's appointee to serve on the Housing Authority and his work with the Historical Commission included the moving of the Daniel Webster Law Office, the Demo By-law, and provision of an office in the Veteran Housing at the South Grammar School. He was a member of the Melrose Masons and a Coach in the Marshfield Little League program. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 1981 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Following the service, interment of ashes will take place at Couch Cemetery, Union Street, Marshfield. Reception to follow at the Daniel Webster Estate 238 Webster Street, Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Daniel Webster Preservation Trust (DWPT), P.O. Box 238, Green Harbor MA 02041 or the North and South River Watershed Assn. (NSRWA), P.O. Box 43, Norwell, MA 02061. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019