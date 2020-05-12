|
Patrick Burke White, age 31, of Marshfield, beloved son of John (Vinnie) and Maryanne (Monahan) White, suddenly on May 4th, 2020. Cherished brother of Bridget, Edward (Mary), and Daniel (Dylan) White. Loving Uncle Pat to Tommy, Mikey, Henry, Charlie, and Frankie White. Precious nephew of Kathleen, Jane, John (Suzanne) Monahan, and Patricia (Gerry) Fernandez and Colleen Monahan-White, all of Quincy. Treasured cousin of Gerard Fernandez, Kelly Gilson, Matthew and Mark Monahan, Kevin, Maeve, and Aidan White. Patricks love of God, family, and friends was a gift to all that knew him. His gentle presence in our lives was a gift that knows no boundary. His humor and his hugs were unmatched, as were his love of Humarock and the Boston Celtics. He led with his heart, always. Kindness personified | known as the baby whisperer.. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to do so.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from May 12 to May 19, 2020