|
|
Patti Ann Rogers of Marshfield passed peacefully Sept. 7, 2019, after a long illness, at the age of 66. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth F. and Muriel (McBride) Rogers. She was the sister of the late Kenneth and Gary Rogers and is survived by her niece, Jenna Rogers of Weymouth; great-nieces, Emma and Mia; and nephew, Christopher of Rhode Island. She was also survived by her beloved cat, Ricky; and close friends and caregivers, Stephanie McDermott and Kim Randolph. Patti was a Marshfield resident for over 30 years, and was a prior Quincy resident from her youth. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Patti's name to Hull Seaside Animal Rescue, 487 Nantasket Ave., Hull, MA 02045. Visiting hours will be held Monday, September 16, from 6-8 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., Hingham, with graveside service on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. at Couch Cemetery, Union St., Marshfield. Family and friends are welcome. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019