Paul B. McAvoy
Paul B. McAvoy in Marshfield formerly of Brighton August 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan (Montieth) McAvoy. Devoted father of Kenneth E. and his late wife Claire of New Port Richey FL, Todd A. of Brighton and Gregory L. of Marshfield. Loving grandfather of Kristen M. McAvoy and Matthew T. McAvoy and his wife Chelsea. Great grandfather of Lucas and AJ. Brother of Sr. Claire Frances Poor Clare Nun of Jamaica Plain and also survived by her dog Coco. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON Saturday, August 29th from 4-6 pm followed by a Funeral Service at 6pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. USMC Veteran. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Paul may be made to The Poor Clare Nuns, Franciscan Monastery of Saint Clare, 920 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com. Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, Brighton 617 782 1000

Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Aug. 27 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lehman & Reen Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Lehman & Reen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lehman & Reen Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
August 27, 2020
Mr. McAvoy,
Sir, as a fellow Marine I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USMC. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Semper Fi Devil Dog!
Mike Casey USMC 85-89
Mike Casey(former Ma resident)
August 26, 2020
My condolences to the McAvoy boys, my cousin Sister Clare Francis and all the McAvoy family. I remember my cousin Paul mostly from childhood as a friendly face and easy going guy. I am sure he will be missed by his family and friends as well as the extended McAvoy and Bucelwicz families.
Thomas Bucelwicz
