Paul B. McAvoy in Marshfield formerly of Brighton August 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan (Montieth) McAvoy. Devoted father of Kenneth E. and his late wife Claire of New Port Richey FL, Todd A. of Brighton and Gregory L. of Marshfield. Loving grandfather of Kristen M. McAvoy and Matthew T. McAvoy and his wife Chelsea. Great grandfather of Lucas and AJ. Brother of Sr. Claire Frances Poor Clare Nun of Jamaica Plain and also survived by her dog Coco. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON Saturday, August 29th from 4-6 pm followed by a Funeral Service at 6pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. USMC Veteran. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Paul may be made to The Poor Clare Nuns, Franciscan Monastery of Saint Clare, 920 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com
