Paul Beckwith of San Francisco, CA died April 25, 2019. He was 67. Paul was born on March 27, 1952 son of the late Oliver and Marinette Beckwith in Dobbs Ferry, NY. At a young age, his family moved to Marshfield, MA where he attended school. He was a graduate of Marshfield High School, Class of 1970. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1974. He received his MBA from the University of Cincinnatti and worked in the business world for several years before finding his calling as a teacher. Paul loved teaching and is fondly remembered by countless former students and co-workers. He was known for his outrageous sense of humor and his love for American popular culture and music of the 50s, 60s and 70s He hosted a radio show Music Ad Nauseum featuring his collection of musical atrocities! Paul is survived by his daughter Olivia, son Henry, and former wife Diane Olivier, sister Marianne, brothers Stephen and John, and Johns wife Marion, nephews Bryan Beckwith and Oliver Gomes, and Olivers wife Stephanie, niece Sarah Dunn and husband Jeff, grand nephews John Charles Beckwith and Donald Gomes, grand nieces Madeline, Ainsley, and Phoebe Dunn. He was also survived by many cousins and lifelong friends. Paul was a true friend to all and never had a bad word to say about anyone. A Memorial Gathering will be held on 5/19/19 from 12-3pm at Foster City Elementary School, 461 Beach Park Boulevard in Foster City, CA 94404. Another Memorial Gathering will be held in Truro, MA in October 2019 TBD. Donations may be made to PO BOX 15829, Arlington, VA 22215or call 1-800-342-2383.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from May 7 to May 14, 2019