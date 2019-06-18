|
Peggy-Anne Hessler formerly of Marshfield, died June 15 at her home in Vero Beach, Fla. following a lengthy illness. She was 82. She was born in Homestead, Pa. in 1934 to Edward and Margaret (Harris) Denk and grew up in Waltham. She earned a bachelors degree in English Literature from Boston University in 1957. In 1959, she married Ron Hessler, and together they had two children. They settled in Marshfield, where she later became a public schoolteacher, serving for 24 years at Governor Winslow School. She and her husband relocated to Vero Beach upon her retirement. She leaves her sons, Fred (Jolene) of Franktown, Colo. and Adam (Jeanne) of Harrisville, R.I.; her brother, Ed, of Lexington; and two grandchildren, Sydney of Franktown, Colo. and Andrew, serving in the US Army in Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband and by her sister, Susan Semmel. Memorial gifts may be made to any animal welfare charity.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from June 18 to June 25, 2019