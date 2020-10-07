Philip Phil DiPasquale, who was born on August 16, 1971, died unexpectedly on September 28, 2020. Phil was a longtime resident of Marshfield. He was the loving son of the late Leonard and Marilyn DiPasquale. He is survived by his brothers Lenny and his wife Linda, Joe and his wife Kelly and his brother Tom. Also survived by his nieces and nephews, Michael, Jennifer, Heather, Matthew, Jack, Kayla, Kendall and many wonderful family and friends. Phil grew up in Marshfield. He was an avid Boston sports fan, never seen without the hometown teams hat on. He loved hanging with his father watching any sporting event that they had a rooting interest in. He also enjoyed fishing his favorite top-secret spots in Marshfield and NH. Phil loved spending time in various establishments with friends and his favorite drinks were the ones provided by others. He lived life and definitely did it his way. The family is planning services to be held at a later date.



