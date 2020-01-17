Home

Philip P. Patrick of Salem, NH, formerly of Wareham, MA, died Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was 86 years old. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Patrick (Wackenhut), father of Valerie Brown of Franklin, NH, and Mark Patrick of Boulder, CO, and brother of Sandra Speno of John's Island, SC. He also leaves his dear companion Barbara Sparre of Salinas, CA. Philip was formerly a general manager and vice president at Vulplex, Inc. in Abington, MA and Coaters, Inc. in New Bedford, MA. He was a peacetime veteran of the U.S. Army, and was a lifelong golfer and sailor. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Philip's memory to Pleasant Bay Community Boating (https:// pbcb.cc/wp/give/annual-fund/). Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Wareham. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020
