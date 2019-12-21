|
Richard E. Fraser, 59, a lifelong resident of Marshfield, passed unexpectedly on December 11, 2019. Richard was the loving father of Erin Fraser and Lacey Fraser; dear son of Marion (Cobis) Harrington of Venice, Fla.; brother of Pamela Murray and her husband Michael of Hanson, Patricia Lorray and her partner Rick Nelson of Brockton, Donald Scott Fraser and his wife Nancy of Walpole; uncle of Ron Cunningham; Derek Cunningham; Will Fraser and Owen Fraser. Richard also leaves his former spouse, and mother of their children, Laura (Doane) Fraser. Rich received his private pilot's license in 1977 and served as a flight instructor at Shoreline Aviation in Marshfield from 1983 to1985, then flew for commuter airlines from1985 to 1987. In 1987 he joined the Flying Tigers, which was subsequently purchased by FedEx. Rich rose in the ranks at FedEx where he flew as Captain on the MD-11. Visiting hours will be held at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean St., Marshfield, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Ann by the Sea Church, 591 Ocean St., Marshfield. Interment will be in the Couch Cemetery, Marshfield. Contributions in Richard's memory may be made to , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit our web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2019