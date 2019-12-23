|
Richard G. "Rick" Jamieson, of Marshfield, passed away on December 18, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Anne (Neilsen) Jamieson; loving father of Richard Jamieson and his wife Jennifer of Plymouth and Wendy O'Malley and her husband Charles of Marshfield; cherished grandfather of Andrew, Zachery, Ally, Brenna, Casey, Emily, Megan, and Timothy; dear brother of Oliver Jamieson and his wife Karen of Uxbridge and the late Dwight "Jimmy" Jamieson, and son in-law of Priscilla Neilsen of Marshfield. Rick grew up in Sturbridge, Mass. and spent all his summers in Eastham, Cape Cod, where he met Anne when they were just kids. His fascination with her grew in to a love that most people only dream to find. Rick was the best husband and father a wife and child could ask for. His compassion to everyone made him memorable to all. Rick was quick with a smile and loved to laugh. He loved all living things and did everything in his power to help as many as he could. Rick was a licensed Electrician and worked for many companies through the years. He had an inventive mind, and was always looking to build "the next great thing". He will be greatly missed, not only by his family who loved him, but by anyone who had the pleasure to know him. Visiting hours held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard Jamieson can be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville MD 20852. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, 2019