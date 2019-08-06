Home

MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Ann by the Sea
591 Ocean Street
Marshfield, MA
Richard J. Tierney, of Marshfield, passed away on August 3, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Isberg) Tierney, he was the loving father of Kelly J. Damon and her husband Michael of Pembroke, Michael Tierney of Plymouth, and Brenden Tierney and his wife Beth of Scituate; dear brother of Edmund Tierney and his wife Mary of Mansfield and the late Francis "Hank" Tierney; cherished grandfather "Grumpy" of Patrick, Ryan, Sean, Kayla, Nicholas, and Luke. Richard also leaves many nieces and nephews. Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating high school. In 1963 he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia, and they moved to Marshfield to raise their family. Richard was an avid fan of our Boston and New England sports teams but mostly enjoyed attending his grandkids activities, where he was a regular at their sporting events, plays and concerts. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. Funeral process from the funeral home on Friday, August 9 at 8 a.m. to St. Ann by the Sea, 591 Ocean Street, in Marshfield, for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9 a.m. Burial with military honors will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory can be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful links, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2019
