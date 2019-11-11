|
Rita Daley, most recently of Marshfield and Duxbury, passed away on November 8, 2019 surrounded by family, after a period of declining health. She was born on January 6, 1931 in Lawrence, a daughter of the late Honore (Henry) and Annie (Violette) Dubois. She grew up during the great depression and helped her parents who owned the neighborhood grocery store, delivering orders to customers. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1949 and the MacIntosh School, where she studied business. During a fateful Memorial Day weekend at Hampton Beach, Rita met her future husband, Thomas Daley, Sr. They married on Memorial Day in 1955, and they shared over 64 years of marriage - mainly because Tom always did what Rita told him to do. Over the years, Rita and Tom raised their family, living in Lawrence, Nashua, New Hampshire and Kennebunkport, Maine. These were times of love and laughter, thanks to the atmosphere Rita created in her home. Nothing was more important to her than family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. After her children were grown, Rita worked in the Loan Department at Nashua Trust Bank in Nashua, where she made many lifelong friends. Since 1999, Rita and Tom have lived on the South Shore, in Duxbury and Marshfield, because of her unwavering commitment to be close to her grandchildren as they grew up. Watching their three grandchildren grow into the incredible people that they are has been an unending source of joy for Rita and Tom. Rita was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey, her daughter-in-law, Deborah Burge Daley, her two sisters, Henrietta Violette and Corinne Lafond, and her brothers-in-law Robert Daley and David Chase. She is survived by her devoted husband Tom, her son Tom Jr. and his partner Penny Brouwer; her daughters Paula Daley, Karen Daley, and Michelle Archambault and her husband Robert Archambault. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Kyle, Keely and Sadie Archambault, sister-in-law Sally Daley, brother-in-law Robert "Richie" Chase and his wife Angela, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear friends. Calling hours will be held at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield, Massachusetts, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, and Friday, November 15, from 10to 11a.m. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a memorial service at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Private family committal prayers will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cranberry Hospice, whose compassionate team provided care and comfort to Rita and the family during her last days, by mail to Philanthropy Office, BID Hospital-Plymouth, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. Please note Cranberry Hospice on the check memo. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019