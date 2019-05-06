Home

Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church
40 Canal Street
Marshfield, MA
Burial
Following Services
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Robert E. Eddy Obituary
Robert E. Eddy, age 93, of Plymouth, formerly of Marshfield and Milford, N.H., passed away on May 2, 2019. Robert was the son of Carl and Katherine Eddy and was born in Dorchester. He was a Navy veteran of WWII and served in the USAF during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring as Master Sergeant. He subsequently was employed as an air traffic controller specialist at Logan Airport. He enjoyed golf, bowling, watching Red Sox games and playing cribbage. Robert is survived by his former (and much loved) wife, Naomi Eddy of Marshfield, and by daughters Susan Callahan of Marshfield, Sharon Eddy of Falmouth, Mary Eddy of Johnson City, Tenn., Diane Marshall of Amherst, N.H., and sons Robert of Rockland and Edmond of Plymouth, as well as 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church, 40 Canal Street in Marshfield. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from May 6 to May 13, 2019
