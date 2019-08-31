|
Robert E. "Bob" Heyner, of Marshfield, passed away on August 27, 2019, at the age of 61. Beloved husband of Linda (Medonis) Heyner, and loving father of Stephanie Heyner of South Boston and Jeremy Heyner of Jackson, Wyo.; dear son of Robert F. Heyner and his wife Nancy Heyner of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and the late Janet (Knauf) Heyner, Bob leaves siblings, Cindy Berlied and her husband Christopher of Acton, Linda Peterson and her husband Mark of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Holly Robinson and her husband Tim of North Carolina; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend and four-legged companion, Toby. Bob was a graduate of Westfield State College, where he was a star athlete and hockey player. An avid sports fan, he continued to play hockey well into his adult years. Bob was known for his booming voice, boisterous laugh, and unrelenting selflessness, and was a friend to everyone he met. His energy, drive and people skills contributed to the success of his company, Powerplay Sales, LLC. Above all else, Bob was a devoted family man; an incredible husband, father, and brother who will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to know and love him. Visiting hours will be held at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Christine's Parish Church, 1295 Main Street in Marshfield. Interment will be in the Couch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful links, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019