Robert "Bob" H. Roth of Marshfield passed away on March 2, 2020 at the age of 95. He was the cherished husband of the late Mae Nehlig Roth for 67 years. Bob's memory will be kept alive by his four loving children, Barbara Roth of Fair Lawn, N.J, Robert Roth of Kissimmee, Fla., Laurence Roth of Windham, N.H. and Margaret Major of Scituate, as well as his 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and his dearest friend Edith Griffiths of Marshfield. Born in Philadelphia and raised in Pa., Bob joined the Army at 17, serving his country with the 102nd Infantry Division. Wounded in France, he received the Purple Heart. Bob attended Drexel University at night and earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1955. Working in the material handling industry, he was Executive VP of Ferguson Co. and Eastern Ops Manager of FMC Corp. while in Pa. and General Manager of Norfolk Conveyor in Mass. before retiring in 1989. Bob was a dedicated volunteer in the church as well as at the Sunlight House in Scituate, the , and Meals on Wheels. He was a Past President and an active member of the Cohasset Rotary Club for 48 years. Bob will be remembered by many for his love of humor, his never ending generosity and willingness to help those in need, his humble nature and enduring faith. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. with collations following at the First Trinitarian Congregational Church, 381 Country Way, Scituate MA, 02066. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in his name.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020