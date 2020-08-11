1/1
Robert J. "Bob" Battis Sr., of Marshfield, died August 6, 2020, 4 days shy of his 84th birthday. Bob grew up in Roslindale. At the age of 17, he joined the Marine Corps, and rose to the rank of Staff Sargeant. The motto, "once a Marine, always a Marine" was so true for Bob. He was so proud to say he was a Marine and could always be seen around town with his Marine Corps hat on. In his final days, that hat was placed on his pillow, right next to his head. Bob married the love of his life, Cecile, shortly after he left the Marines and they soon started a family. Bob was a retired Boston Police Officer, where he was a proud member of the Tactical Patrol Force, as well as a member of the Boston Police Marching Band. While on the force, he received several awards and commendations - one being for recovering the most stolen vehicles and another for stopping a robbery in progress at the local drugstore in Roslindale, when he spotted a man on the roof of the store. In 1969, Bob and Cecile moved the family to Marshfield. In the early 1970s, he started running a couple of miles a day with a few friends. Those 2 miles soon turned into 26 miles and he was then running marathons around New England and New York, including the Boston Marathon. That same group of friends started a running club, The Marshfield Road Runners, which now has over 150 members. After his retirement from the Boston Police, Bob joined the Coast Guard reserves for several years. He was a huge fan of stock car racing and traveled to many venues to watch the races. When he was a young man, he participated in stock car races at the arena in Norwood. In his later years, Bob became a fixture at The Hop Restaurant in Brant Rock, where they always had a seat for him at breakfast time and he always had a hello for everyone. Above all, he was most proud of his 4 children and 5 grandchildren and would tell everyone about them and their accomplishments. Bob will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Bob was predeceased in life by his wife, Cecile T. Battis, who passed away 22 years ago. Loving father of Robert J. "Bob" Battis Jr. and his wife Lisa of Plymouth, Michelle Bridgewater and her husband Bill of Marshfield, Diane Creed and her husband Tim of Plymouth and William "Bill" Battis and his wife Marybeth of Marshfield. Cherished grandfather of Allison Bridgewater, Ryan Creed, Will Bridgewater, David Creed and Peter Creed. Due to the current Covid-19 events, services will be private. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, by mail to 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at stjude.org.

Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
