Robert T. Malone Jr., 66, of Marshfield, died March 30, 2019. He was the son of the late Robert and Eleanor (Baker) Malone. Robert was the cherished brother of Katharine Malone and Jane Smith and also brother of Maryl Malone, Margaret Spidle, Martha Malloy, and Nancy Clarke. He is also survived by his beloved nieces Emmy Bodel and Lizzy Smith, his nephew Ryan Smith and cherished great-nephews Garett Bodel and Robert "Bobby" Bodel. He is also survived by many other nieces and nephews. A private memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019
