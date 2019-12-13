|
Dr. Robert Witmer Kauffman, (Bob, Beanie) died on December 11 at the age of 83, with his family by his side. Bob was born on October 13, 1936 in Chambersburg, PA to the Reverend Doctor Lester M. and Grace Witmer Kauffman. The oldest of three boys his family moved to New Cumberland, PA in 1948. Bob graduated from New Cumberland High School in 1954. In 1958 he received a BA from Lebanon Valley College, a small Liberal Arts school, in Annville, PA where he double majored in Psychology and Philosophy. He attended Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg from which he graduated in 1962 with a Masters in Divinity. After a year as an Associate Pastor Intern in St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands Bob returned to Pennsylvania to marry the love of his life and best friend Mary Ann Gemmill in 1961. Bob spent the next four years organizing the development of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Westland, MI. As much as he was a student of theology he was most fulfilled through the human interactions and counseling aspects of his work, so in 1966 he left the ministry to pursue a career in counseling. He attended Boston University earning a Masters in Psychology in 1968 and a PhD in 1973. In 1972 Bob became the Clinical Director of the Cardinal Cushing School and Training Center in Hanover, MA where he developed and administered a clinical services program for educable intellectually disabled children and adolescents. Bob spent over thirty years in that role. In addition, he served as a Psychologist and Psychotherapist at the Whitman Counseling Center, Whitman, MA and as a Psychotherapy Consultant to the Riverview School, East Sandwich, MA. A dedicated and tireless professional, Bob also had a private practice providing Psychotherapy treatment for children, adults and couples. Bob was a revered colleague and highly respected practitioner. His lifes work was focused on the betterment of others and he was selfless to that end. He was a member of the American Psychological Association and of the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. As devoted to his work as he was, his greatest devotion was to his family. Bob and 'M.A' were happily married for 58 years, raised two boys, Stephen and Jeffrey and had four grandchildren whom he visited often to watch them play soccer, ski race, dance, present school projects, or simply go trick or treating. He was the provider of many classic comedic moments and his grandchildren worshipped him. Bob was a resident of Marshfield, Duxbury and Plymouth; most of those years spent in Duxbury. Bob found it therapeutic to be outside working in the yard, tending to his fruit trees, strawberry patch, various gardens and landscaping. As you might expect from his chosen profession Bob was a great listener, thoughtful, never judged and also had a wonderful sense of humor marked by a contagious, self-effacing laugh that could diffuse any tension. He appreciated a good joke and would laugh uncontrollably at any Peter Sellers movie. He enjoyed reading about history and was an active member of the First Parish Church in Duxbury. Although he grew up a great admirer of Stan Musial and the St. Louis Cardinals he became an avid Boston sports fan. He loved the arts, especially classical music and opera. Later in life he enjoyed collecting art, searching galleries for that perfect piece to fill a particular spot on the wall or void on a shelf. Even as he succumbed to the changes associated with Alzheimers Bob maintained his endearing and jovial nature and was a staff favorite where he spent his final years in memory care. He was beloved and will be dearly missed. Bob is survived by his brother Jerre, wife Mary Ann, sons Stephen, Jeffrey and his spouse Meg, grandchildren Charlie, Kate, Julia and Amanda. A celebration of life will be held at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Duxbury in January | details will follow. online guestbook at www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20, 2019