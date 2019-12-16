|
Ronald F. "Matt" Matthew Jr., 60 of Marshfield, passed away on December 9, 2019. Born in Boston on February 17, 1959, he attended Silver Lake Regional High School, Class of 1977. Ronald proudly served our country in the United States Navy. He was a retired member of I.B.E.W. Local 103. Ronald is survived by his devoted parents Ronald F. Sr. and Dorothy A. (Files) Matthew of Pembroke. Loving brother of Dawn Nilson of Rockland, Scott Matthew and his wife Shannon of Belleville, Ill and the late Sandy Matthew. Ronald is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday, December 18, from 4 - 7 p.m. A funeral Mass with Military Honors will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. Rte. 139, Hanover on Thursday at 9am. Following Mass, the family will receive guests in St. Mary's Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Marine Toys for Tots. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2019