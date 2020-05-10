|
Rose Marie Altamore, of Marshfield, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, at the age of 91. She is the cherished mother to her three daughters and their families, Carmela and Robert McCauley, Maria Altamore, and Michele and James Alexander, and grandma to Michael, Christopher, Brian and his wife Alexandria, Julie, and Gabriela, and great grandma to Desmond, Delilah and Deegan. She is also survived and remembered by her younger brother, Frank Altamore and her two sisters, Angelina Saunders and Cathy Hazel, all of whom live in Australia. Rose is also remembered and treasured by her many nieces and nephews who live in Australia and her nephew who lives in New York, whose lives she touched in a very special way. Rose was born on November 11, 1928 in Werribee, Australia to Salvatore and Maria Altamore. Rose was the fourth child in a family of 9, (Anne, Jack, Connie, Helen, Frank, Sammy, Angelina and Cathy) beloved and special to Rose throughout her life. In January 1950, Rose graduated from Nursing School as a Registered Nurse from Ballarat Base Hospital in Victoria, Australia. Rose immigrated to the United States in September 1956 to New York with her husband, Salvatore, now deceased, and her daughter, Carmela, who was just 2 years old at the time. After settling and raising her family in Bethpage, New York, Rose relocated to Marshfield in January 1988 to be close to her family. As a volunteer for Sowing Seeds of Hope and Friends of Ventress Memorial Library, Rose helped to make Marshfield a better place. She was a visible and well known presence in the elder community in Marshfield, an active and vital member of the Winslow Village community for many years and a frequent and well-known participant at the Marshfield Senior Center. Rose is remembered as a beautiful, loving, warm, kind, sweet, generous, strong and independent woman, whose star shined brightly in the lives of those she so loved. Family was the most important part of her life and her children and her grandchildren were the center of her universe. Since March 2018, Rose resided at Harbor House Nursing Home in Hingham. The family wishes to thank the staff of Harbor House for their dedication to and care of Rose from her first day through her last. A service will be held at St. Christine Catholic Church at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Rose's memory may be made to online at alz.com. For online guest book and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from May 10 to May 18, 2020