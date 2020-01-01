|
|
Ruth E. Meada of West Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Marshfield, Mass., passed away on December 3, 2019, at the age of 77. Beloved wife of 39 years of George "Bill" Meada, she was the mother of Louis Crocker, David Crocker and his wife Lindsay and the late Cynthia Henry; dear sister of Ginger O'Connor and Janet Chilton; cherished grandmother of Jillian Henry Charoo and her husband Gary, Jessica, Joshua, Evalyn, David, Oliver and Brian; great-grandmother of Nathan, Hailey, Ava, Amber, Amaya, Aleigha, Piper, Ella and Eli. Ruth was born and raised in Brockton, Mass., and West Bridgewater, Mass. She was a longtime resident of Marshfield and lived the past 15 years in Florida, where she served as a State Ombudsman and volunteered as a senior advocate. During her years in Mass., she worked at Goddard Hospital in Stoughton, Mass., Plymouth County Hospital in Hanson, Mass., Jordan Hospital in Plymouth, Mass., Pembroke Hospital, and the Road to Responsibility in Weymouth, Mass. The people she worked with at Road to Responsibility were very dear to Ruth's heart and this was by far her favorite and most fulfilling job. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and sharing her love of cooking with them. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, trips to Aruba, visiting casinos and dining out with friends. Ruth was a longtime member and served as Rear Commander at the Marshfield Yacht Club. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will conclude with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruths memory can be made to Road to Responsibility, by mail to 1831 Ocean Street, Marshfield MA 02050-4904 or by visiting their web site roadtoresponsibility.org. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, 2020