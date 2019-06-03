|
Sheila M. (Trevisani) Merchant, a lifelong Marshfield resident, passed away peacefully at the age of 70 on May 30, 2019 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late John and Rita Trevisani; beloved wife of David P. Merchant; treasured Mother of Kerry Draicchio and her husband Michael of Quincy, Erin Merchant-MacAllister and her husband Patrick of Marshfield; cherished Nonnie to Logan and Peri MacAllister. Sheila also leaves her lifelong friend Kristan Swenson. Sheila enjoyed working at Once Upon A Time in Marshfield for over 20 years. She cherished spending time with her devoted family and her kitties. She enjoyed time spent sewing, on the beach collecting rocks, cooking, baking and traveling to the Caribbean. Funeral services will be conducted at MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend. Visitation is prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Standish Humane Society P.O. Box 634 Duxbury, MA 02331. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from June 3 to June 10, 2019