1/1
Shirley Spera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley (Parker) Spera of Marshfield passed away on July 25, 2020 at the age of 83 at the Wingate Nursing Home in Kingston with her husband David by her side. Born in Weymouth, Shirley was raised and educated in Braintree and graduated from Braintree High School in 1955 and also graduated from the John Robert Powers Finishing School. She moved to Marshfield in 1978. Shirley worked for 10 years as a Personal Secretary at Armstrong Corp. in Braintree and as an Executive Secretary for the Kendall Company in Boston, as well as the USM Corporation in Boston where she worked as an Administrative Assistant. She enjoyed traveling, dining out, gardening, reading, and walking the beach with her dogs. Shirley loved all animals. Shirley is survived by her husband of 47 years, David Spera, and two sisters, Pauline Pyle of Plymouth and Virginia Noftle of Fryeburg, ME. Daughter of the late Charles C. and Isabelle Parker, she is also predeceased by a brother, Charles C. Parker, Jr. of Carver. Shirley also leaves 12 nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews, and many great-great nieces and nephews. Shirley will be laid to rest with a Graveside Service on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Couch Cemetery, off Union Street, Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Friends of the Marshfield Animal Shelter, by mail to P.O. Box 52, Marshfield MA 02050 or by visiting the website friendsofmarshfieldshelter.org For online guest book and other helpful information, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Couch Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved