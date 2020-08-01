Shirley Spera

Shirley (Parker) Spera of Marshfield passed away on July 25, 2020 at the age of 83 at the Wingate Nursing Home in Kingston with her husband David by her side. Born in Weymouth, Shirley was raised and educated in Braintree and graduated from Braintree High School in 1955 and also graduated from the John Robert Powers Finishing School. She moved to Marshfield in 1978. Shirley worked for 10 years as a Personal Secretary at Armstrong Corp. in Braintree and as an Executive Secretary for the Kendall Company in Boston, as well as the USM Corporation in Boston where she worked as an Administrative Assistant. She enjoyed traveling, dining out, gardening, reading, and walking the beach with her dogs. Shirley loved all animals. Shirley is survived by her husband of 47 years, David Spera, and two sisters, Pauline Pyle of Plymouth and Virginia Noftle of Fryeburg, ME. Daughter of the late Charles C. and Isabelle Parker, she is also predeceased by a brother, Charles C. Parker, Jr. of Carver. Shirley also leaves 12 nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews, and many great-great nieces and nephews. Shirley will be laid to rest with a Graveside Service on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Couch Cemetery, off Union Street, Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Friends of the Marshfield Animal Shelter, by mail to P.O. Box 52, Marshfield MA 02050 or by visiting the website friendsofmarshfieldshelter.org
