Syama P. Ganguly M.D. died peacefully on August 16, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice Facility in Milton, at the age of 83. Known affectionately to his friends and colleagues as Dr. Sam, he was born February 3, 1937, in Chandannagore, India, to the late Sudhangshu and Santi Ganguly (nee Chatterjee). He graduated from Asutosh College in Calcutta, India, in 1954, with a degree in Intermediate Science and then obtained his medical degree from the R.G. Kar Medical College, also in Calcutta, in 1962. After graduation, he came to the United States to practice medicine, interning at the Griffin Hospital in Derby, Conn., and Columbian (now New York) Presbyterian Hospital in New York City before completing his surgical residency and fellowship at Carney Hospital in Dorchester (Boston). Dr. Sam maintained hospital affiliations at Carney Hospital, Milton Hospital, Pondville State Cancer Hospital and Quincy City Hospital during his career, but his main surgical practice and hospital affiliation was at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth where he practiced for over 45 years. It was at Carney Hospital where he met his wife of 53 years, Sybil Powden Ganguly, who recently predeceased him this past May. They made their home in Milton, and enjoyed many happy years there before moving to Marshfield in 2016. Dr. Sam loved to garden, bird watch, fish, watch the Bruins and spend time with his boys and their families. He loved to travel in New England and spent many wonderful summers visiting Cape Cod, Vermont and Maine. Most of all, he loved being a doctor and practicing medicine. Dr. Sam is survived by his sons, Eric and his wife Amy of Essex Junction, Vt., and Jeffrey and his wife Jacquelyn of Norwell, and by his sister, Runu Chakravarty and her husband Pronab of Bidhannagar, India. He was the beloved uncle of Heather Gnewuch and her husband Kevin Roth of Redding, Conn., Amy Lilley of Marlborough, and Debangshu Ganguly and his wife Somdutta of Middleborough; cherished grandfather of Samuel, Anna, and Nathan; great-uncle of Ruby; and had many fond cousins in India. Dr. Sam is preceded in death by his wife Sybil, his parents, and by his younger brother Swappan Ganguly. The family gratefully acknowledges Visiting Angels of Marshfield for the kind and compassionate care they provided for Dr. Sam over the past few years as well as Seasons Hospice in Milton. Due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, a private service will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home in Milton. Friends and colleagues are encouraged to share their memories of Dr. Sam at www.dolanfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Syamas name can be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society (www.massaudubon.org
).