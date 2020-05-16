|
|
Sybil Jane Powden Ganguly, died peacefully on May 11, 2020 at her home in Marshfield, Massachusetts, at the age of 83. Her husband and sons were by her side. Sybil was born on September 7, 1936 in Waltham, Massachusetts to the late Russell and Mary Katherine Powden (ne McKillop). She graduated from Boston University in 1958 with an M.S. degree in Physical Therapy. After graduation Sybil worked at Carney Hospital in Boston, where she met her husband of 53 years, Dr. Syama Ganguly. They made their home in Milton, Massachusetts, and enjoyed more than 40 happy years there before moving to Marshfield in 2016. Sybil is survived by her husband, Syama, of Marshfield; her sons Eric and his wife Amy of Essex Junction, Vermont, and Jeffrey and his wife Jacquelyn of Norwell, Massachusetts. She was the beloved aunt of Heather Gnewuch and her husband Kevin Roth of Redding, Connecticut, and Amy Lilley of Marlborough, Massachusetts; cherished grandmother of Samuel, Anna, and Nathan; and great-aunt of Ruby. Sybil was devoted to her family, and her greatest joys were spending time on Cape Cod and at Lake Saint Catherine, Vermont, with those dearest to her. Sybil is preceded in death by her parents and by her siblings Russell Sinclair Powden Jr., Nancy Jean Powden Gnewuch, and Martha Joan Powden Lilley. The family gratefully acknowledges Visiting Angels for the kind and compassionate care they provided for Sybil over the past few years. A private service will be held followed by interment at Milton Cemetery, Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sybils name can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue Suite 510, New York, NY 10017 or crohnscolitisfoundation.org To send a sympathy message to the family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from May 16 to May 23, 2020