Thomas Barry Kenny, age 85, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 at his home in Marshfield, Mass. Born on October 27, 1934 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Thomas and Helen Kenny, Barry was a graduate of Highland Park High School and Seton Hall University (Go Pirates!). Barry was an avid sports fan his entire life. He cheered on his children and grandchildren in their athletic pursuits, ran multiple marathons, remembered fondly his youth basketball team The Copper Dukes, and loved golfing with his wife, Jo Ann as well as friends and family members. Barry also proudly served his nation in uniform, enlisting in the United States Army and serving in the Army Reserves until 1963. Barry worked for 43 years for Citgo Petroleum Corporation which took his family to several states, including Oklahoma, Georgia, New York, and eventually, Massachusetts. His professional success earned him multiple "Salesman of the Year" honors by Citgo. Barry also dedicated many years to advancing the cause of (MDA), an organization he deeply passionate about. He hosted one of the largest fundraisers ever for the organization in Massachusetts, leading to meeting with the late, great Jerry Lewis. When his time at Citgo was over, Barry continued to work until he was 79 as the top salesman for A&A Metro Transportation, a family company run by his son-in-law, Tom. He was a beloved employee and friend to all who worked at A&A. Husband of 61 years to Jo Ann (Lamberti) Kenny, they raised a beautiful and loving family together. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter Pam and her husband Tom Arrighi, his son Tom and his wife Leslie, and his grandchildren Katie, Kellie, T.W., Taryn, and Tesslyn, great-grandchildren Genevieve, Vivian, Beckley, and Jett. Visiting hours held Wednesday, November 27, from 9 a.m. -11 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, followed by a service at 11a.m. Interment at the Couch Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Alzhiemer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452 or at alz.org/donate in memory of Thomas Barry Kenny. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2019