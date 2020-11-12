Thomas F. Furze Jr., of Marshfield, passed away on November 9, 2020, at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Jeanette ((Jordan) Furze; loving father of Michelle Madeiros of Marshfield, Sean Furze and his wife Alyson) of East Bridgewater, and Erin DeWolfe and her husband Erik of Marshfield; cherished grandfather of Stephanie, Caitlin, Jarred, Sean Jr., Logan, Collin, Riley, and Madigan; dear brother of Joanne Nelson, William, Richard, and the late Martin Furze. Tommy was a family man who always put his family before anything else. He loved spending time at his home in Maine with his family, friends, and his beloved Irish Setters. One of a kind, a man with a huge heart and a twinkle in his eyes, his family was his whole world. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Christine Parish Church, 1295 Main Street in Marshfield. Burial will be private. Please note that masks or face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines are in effect inside and outside of the funeral home and church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Brigham and Women's Lung Transplant Program, 75 Francis Street, Boston MA 02115 and in Tommy's memory, please consider becoming an organ donor. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
